Detectives investigating the rape of a woman in Shepherds Bush have charged a man

Salad Ahmed Mohamed, 36 of Islington, was charged with one count of rape on Wednesday, 13 April.

He was kept in custody and appeared at Highbury Corner Magistrates’ Court on Thursday, 14 April.

He was further remanded in custody to appear at Crown Court on a date and court to be arranged.

The charges follow an incident that was reported to have happened on Thursday, 7 April in Wormwood Scrubs, W12.

A woman reported she had been assaulted in a vehicle and police appealed for the public’s help.