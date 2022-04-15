Pictures of a man sought after a racist attack on Earth, Wind and Fire star Morris “Mo” Pleasure have been released by police

The singer was slapped on the back of the head and subjected to racist slurs as he entered a nightclub in Aberystwyth, Ceredigion.

Now Dyfed-Powys Police has issued CCTV images of a man they say may be able to help them with their investigation.

Mr Pleasure left Pier Pressure five minutes after the incident.

Police said: “Dyfed-Powys Police is investigating an alleged racially aggravated assault that occurred at approximately 02.00 on Sunday, 3 April 2022, outside Pier Pressure, Aberystwyth.”

The force added that “a man is alleged to have slapped a 59-year-old man before directing racist language towards him”.

Composer, producer and multi-instrumentalist Mr Pleasure lives in Aberystwyth with partner Kedma Macias.

She previously said he was out with her sisters, and they went to Pier Pressure nightclub, on the pier, at about 01:30 BST.

The musician, composer and producer says he has experienced racism in the US, but never anything like this in Aberystwyth

The man swore at Mr Pleasure, and referred to the colour of his skin.

Ms Macias said: “As a black man from America, he’s experienced racism all the time – he’s 59, from living in the south he’s grown up with that, but never experienced anything like this in Aberystwyth.”