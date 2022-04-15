Police launch probe after triple Good Friday stabbing in Croydon

Police were called at 4.35pm to a fight in Goldcrest Way, New Addington. Three males, 15, 16 & 18, were taken to the hospital with stab injuries. At this early stage, officers believe two are not in a life-threatening condition but are concerned about the third awaiting a hospital update

There has been no arrest at this stage. Witnesses are asked to call 101, reference 4941/15apr. Or please contact Crimestoppers anonymously. Tackling violent crime is the Met’s top priority.

A Section 60 has been authorised until 7am on 16 April. Details to follow

Please support police officers as they work through the night to keep people in Croydon safe The Section 60 covers #NewAddington and wards in the north of Croydon, including Waddon, Fairfield, Parkhill, Whitgift and Shirley South