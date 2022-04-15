Traffic management on the M20 has been eased as the peak of this week’s EU-bound freight has now passed through the county and crossed the Channel, Kent Resilience Forum (KRF) partner National Highways has announced

Operation Brock has a range of phases that can be scaled up and down in response to traffic levels and travel conditions

Brock Zero, which involves closing the M20 coastbound between Junctions 8 and 11 so lorries heading to the Continent can be released in regulated moving queues to the Port of Dover and Eurotunnel, was removed overnight and the Brock contraflow was reinstated.

It means local residents and tourists can once again use the motorway in both directions between J8 (Maidstone) and J11 (Westenhanger) and are no longer required to follow the A20 diversion route for non-freight traffic heading to the ferries, Le Shuttle and visitor attractions in Kent.

As well as making journeys for coastbound traffic smoother over the Easter Bank Holiday, the removal of the diversion will help ease congestion for those living and working along this route.

With ongoing reduced ferry capacity at Dover, enforcement also remains in place across the Kent road network to ensure EU-bound HGVs are directed to Brock and do not cause congestion in Dover town.

National Highways Head of Operational Integration Nicky Potts said the decision to stand down Brock Zero had been taken in light of the reducing threat of disruption to services across the English Channel and has been endorsed by KRF partners which include Kent County Council and Kent Police.

Nicky Potts said: “Operation Brock has given the people of Kent a scalable set of measures that helps them to live, work and travel around the county when there is a disruption to services across the English Channel.

“Scaling it back now is a sensible response to the changing outlook and restores capacity on the motorway in time for the weekend. We are grateful to drivers and residents in Kent for their patience during this time.”

For further information about Operation Brock visit: nationalhighways.co.uk/travel-updates/operation-brock/