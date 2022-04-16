A murder investigation has been launched by Norfolk Police following the death of a woman in King’s Lynn

The incident happened in the early hours of this morning (Saturday 16 April).

Emergency services were called to an address on Highgate in the town today at around half past midnight (12.30am), after a woman in her 50s was found inside a property with serious injuries.

She was taken to hospital but sadly died.

The death is being treated as suspicious.

Three people, a man aged in his 50s, a woman aged in her 50s and a man aged in his 40s, have been arrested in connection with the death.

A cordon remains in place at the scene as further police enquiries are carried out.

Detective Chief Inspector Phill Gray, from the Joint Major Investigation Team, says, “The investigation is in its early stages but at this time it would appear that all parties involved are known to one another.

“We would appeal to anyone who was in the area of Highgate last night between the hours of 9pm and 1am who may have seen or heard anything that might assist our investigation to come forward and contact police.”

Any witnesses or anyone who has any information to assist the investigation is asked to contact Norfolk Police on 101, quoting crime reference number 36/27811/22.