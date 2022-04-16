A woman has been charged with a drink-driving offence following reports of a single vehicle collision on Victoria Avenue in Shanklin

Officers attended the scene after being called at 11.25pm last night (15 April) and found that a white Range Rover had collided with a tree.

Natalia Deacon, 30, from Woodside Avenue, Sandown, has been charged with driving a motor vehicle when alcohol level above the limit.

She has been released on unconditional bail and is due to appear at Isle of Wight Magistrates’ Court on Friday 6 May.

A 28-year-old woman, from Shanklin, originally arrested on suspicion of driving while unfit through drink, has been released and will face no further action.