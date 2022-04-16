Four Teenagers have been arrested for Murder in Chatham

Four people have been arrested in connection with the death of a man in Chatham.

Kent Police officers attended an area near Chalkpit Hill at around 11am on Thursday 14 April 2022 where the body of a man in his 40s was located.

It is believed he died at some point the previous evening after suffering injuries consistent with a fall from height, and his death is being treated as suspicious.

The man’s next of kin have been informed.

A murder investigation is now being carried out by Major Crime detectives from the Kent and Essex Serious Crime Directorate.

On Saturday 16 April an 18-year-old man, a 17-year-old boy and two 16-year-old boys were arrested in connection with the man’s death.

They are all believed to have been known to the victim and remain in custody at this time.

Witnesses to the events leading up to the man’s death or anyone with information or video footage that may assist is urged to call the appeal line on 01634 792209 quoting reference 46/69691/22. You can also call the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111or complete the online form atwww.crimestoppers-uk.org