Have you seen missing teenager James Warden?

Officers are continuing their appeal for James, aged 15 who is missing from the Penton area of North Cumbria.

He has not been seen since leaving his home address at around 10.15am on 25th March.

It is believed he may have travelled to London or Bournemouth.

James is described as white and around 5ft 11ins tall. He is of medium build, with short, blonde hair. He was last seen wearing a red and black jacket and may be wearing a black beanie hat.

Officers are concerned for his welfare and are asking that anyone with knowledge of his whereabouts contacts police immediately.

If you see James, please call 999.

Anyone with information relating to this incident can report online at www.cumbria.police.uk/reportit quoting incident number 56 of 25th March 2022. You can also phone on 101.