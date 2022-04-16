Kent is open for business as traffic controls across the county’s road network have been further reduced as the risk of Easter getaway disruption eases, Kent Resilience Forum (KRF) leaders announced today

The move follows on from the return of passenger traffic to the coastbound motorway overnight Thursday after the toughest Brock controls were lifted between Junctions 8 and 11.

Traffic controls have also been removed from Brenley Corner and Jubilee Way to help make journeys smoother for local communities and tourists visiting Kent.

Meanwhile, traffic management remains under constant review and KRF partners stand ready to control freight flow at any point should the situation change.

With Kent’s roads routinely busy, everyone driving in or through the county is also advised to always plan ahead – checking routes before travelling, allowing extra time for journeys, giving vehicles the once-over before setting off to avoid unnecessary breakdowns and packing essentials, just in case of delays.

Operation Brock returned to the M20 in March because of ongoing reduced ferry capacity at Dover

Kent Resilience Forum Strategic Lead Simon Jones said: “I am very pleased to say the much-improved traffic situation on Kent’s cross-Channel routes mean KRF partners, including National Highways, Kent Police and Kent Highways, have been able to further scale back Brock controls for the remainder of the Easter weekend.

“We are very aware of the impact of ongoing disruption on our residents, business and visitors, and we pledged to keep our traffic management response under continual review.

“In the face of ongoing limited ferry capacity at Dover, we are working hard to deliver on this promise and we hope today’s decision will enable people driving in, or through, Kent to enjoy smoother journeys while also easing congestion for those living, and working, along Brock diversion routes.

“I’d like to say thank you to everyone for their continued patience and understanding, particularly over the past few difficult weeks.”

Nicola Bell, National Highways’ Regional Director, said: “We keep our traffic management options under continual review and the reducing threat of disruption on cross-Channel routes has enabled us and our Kent Resilience Forum partners to take the decision to further scale back Brock.

“We know this news will be welcome by our communities and businesses that we work daily to protect from the worst impacts of disruption. It will also help visitors to Kent this Bank Holiday have smoother trips to the county’s many excellent attractions.

“At all times we aim to help people get to their destination as safely as possible and we are grateful to drivers and residents in Kent for their continued patience. The use of Operation Brock will continue to be frequently re-assessed.”