Police are appealing for the public’s help to trace a teenage boy who has gone missing from Watford who may be in Kent

Luca, aged 16, was last seen in the town on Monday 11 April.

Luca is described as 5ft 8ins tall with black collar length hair. He was last seen wearing a navy jacket and a Nike tracksuit, with a brown Montcler beanie hat and black Nike trainers.

Luca may be in the Ilford, Kent , Watford or Glasgow areas.

If you have seen Luca since he was reported missing or have information about where he has been, please call Hertfordshire Constabulary’s non-emergency number 101.

If you believe you are with Luca now or have seen him in the last few moments, please call 999 immediately.