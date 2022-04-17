Baxters Food Group Ltd is recalling Fray Bentos Just Chicken Pie because it may contain small pieces of plastic

The possible presence of small pieces of plastic makes this product unsafe to eat. The product affected is Fray Bentos Just Chicken Pie Pack size 425g Batch code L079T (with production times from 06:00 up to and including 08:22) Best before end of September 2023

This product may contain small pieces of plastic which makes it unsafe to eat.

The action to be taken by the If you have bought any of the above products you are being advised do not eat it.

Instead, dispose of the product and contact Baxters Food Group Ltd customer care team on 0800 389 8389 or customercare.fraybentos@baxters.com.