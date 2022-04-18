A police investigation has been launched after a teenage boy was stabbed in Southend yesterday

Police received reports of an assault that took place close to Pier Hill, in Southend, shortly after 6pm last night, Saturday 16 April.

Officers found a teenage boy who had sustained a stab wound to his chest.

The teenager was taken to the hospital for treatment where it was established his injury was thankfully not life-threatening.

No arrests have been made and police enquiries are ongoing.

Police are now appealing for anyone who witnessed the incident or has phone or dashcam footage of it to contact them as soon as possible.

If you have any information you can submit a report online or use the ‘Live Chat’ button on the Essex Police website to speak to an online operator between 7am-11pm.