A teenager has tragically died and another left seriously injured after a car hit a wall in Wolverhampton in the early hours of this morning

He has been named as Ali Tazeem, 18, who was dubbed ‘the next Amir Khan’
The Wolverhampton born athlete was part of Walsall’s Pound 4 Pound Boxing Academy and has spent the past week training with Floyd Mayweather Senior. He was tipped as a one to watch, winning 15 international gold medals.
Sam Jones, Head Of Talent Relations at Probellum, which signed Ali Tazeem, tweeted: “This morning I woke up to the news that Ali Tazeem has passed away at the age of 18. I can’t believe it I can’t even process it properly.
The incident happened off Merridale Road, near the junction of Oaks Drive, Chapel Ash, at around 1.45am
The driver an 18-year-old was taken to hospital and is in a critical condition.
Police are keen to hear from anyone who was in the area at the time and saw the red Vauxhall Corsa, including any dash cam footage.
Anyone with information is being urged to contact investigators via Live Chat on the West Midlands Police website and quote log 295 of 17 April.