Cumbria Police are concerned for the welfare of a teenager who has gone missing in Workington

Taylor Smith, 17, was last seen in the area of Asda on Mossbay Road at about 4.40am today (April 18).

Taylor is described as being 5ft 6ins tall, very slim, with long, curled hair.

She was wearing grey trousers, a white top, black and white Converse shoes and a blue-and-black Rab jacket. She had sunglasses on the top of her head.

Anyone who sees Taylor or knows where she might be is asked to call 999. Taylor is asked to contact police if she sees this appeal.