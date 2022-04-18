Detectives are appealing for information after a man was assaulted in Stevenston

The 31-year-old was approached by two unidentified men while crossing Hawkhill Place around 12.30am on Sunday, 17 April.

He suffered a stab wound during the incident and was taken to Crosshouse Hospital for treatment. He has since been discharged.

One of the two men is described as white, around 5ft 8in tall and of slim build. He spoke with a Scottish accent and was wearing a black skip hat, black shell type jacket and blue jeans.

No description is available of the second man.

Detective Constable Fraser Murray of Saltcoats Police Station said: “Our enquiries into this incident are ongoing and I would urge anyone with information to come forward.

“We would be keen to speak to anyone who may have seen or heard a disturbance in the area or anyone who may have dashcam or private CCTV footage from the area.