Fire crews on the Isle of Wight have just been to a right rubbish job

Freshwater and Newport fire crews have just returned from dealing with a bin lorry fire in Freshwater. Fire fighters used breathing apparatus and Cobra ultra high pressure lance for the initial attack on the fire which was in the rear section of the lorry. After the lorry was emptied firefighters used hose reel jets to extinguish and damp down. Fire fighters saved the vehicle from any serious damage with only slight fire damage to the rear loading area of the vehicle.