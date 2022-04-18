Four people have been charged with manslaughter following the death of a man in Chatham

At around 11am on Thursday 14 April 2022, officers attended an area near Chalkpit Hill where the body of 42-year-old Dale Simmons was located. It is believed he died between 6pm and 8pm the previous evening.

Arrests

An investigation was commenced by detectives from the Kent and Essex Serious Crime Directorate. On Saturday 16 April, 18-year-old Tyrese Scott, a 17-year-old boy and two 16-year-old boys were arrested. Mr Scott, of Rochester Street, Chatham and the three other teenagers are believed to have been known to the victim.

On Sunday 17 April, the Crown Prosecution Service authorised charges of manslaughter for all four suspects. They have been remanded in custody and will appear before Medway Magistrates’ Court on Monday 18 April.

Can you help?

Investigators continue to appeal for witnesses to the events leading up to Mr Simmons’ death. They are also appealing to motorists with dashcam and residents with private CCTV to check for footage between 6pm and 8pm on Wednesday 13 April, that may assist the investigation.

Anyone with information is urged to call Kent Police on 01634 792209, quoting reference 46/69691/22.

You can also call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111 or complete the online form on their website.