Kent Police have said that they were called to the Harbour Street area around 5pm after a man was reportedly seen with a gun in his pocket

Two men have been arrested by armed officers in Bouverie Place and an imitation firearm was recovered.
A spokesman for Kent Police said: Police were called at 5pm on Monday 18 April 2022 following a report that a man had been seen with a possible firearm in his pocket in Harbour Street, Folkestone.
Officers attended and two men were arrested. An imitation firearm has been seized as part of ongoing enquiries.
