Officers are appealing for the public’s help to trace a tipper truck that rammed into a police car in Lambeth on Friday

At around 10:50am on Friday, 15 April officers in a marked police car in Landor Road, Stockwell indicated for a yellow and black Ford Transit tipper truck to stop.

This was a routine traffic stop, initiated because of the manner of the driving and damage to the vehicle.

Instead of stopping, the truck reversed at speed into the bonnet of the police car. The impact was significant, causing extensive damage.

One officer required hospital treatment for injuries to his head and hand but has since been discharged. A second officer was assessed at the scene by paramedics.

A search of the area was carried out following the collision but the truck could not be located. An investigation is ongoing to track it down and identify those involved.

The truck is yellow and black in colour, with a damaged mirror on one side. The registration is believed to be FA04 UZW although the F is missing from the rear number plate.

Anyone who sees it is asked to call 999. Anyone with other information about those currently in control of it, or its recent whereabouts, should call 101, giving the reference 2376/15APR.

Information can also be provided to Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.