Police are appealing for the public’s help to trace a man who has gone #missing from #Watford

Craig, aged 34, was last seen in the town at 5.25pm on Easter Sunday (17 April).
He was last seen wearing grey joggers, a grey jumper and a black and white jacket and was carrying a pink man bag.
Officers are growing increasingly concerned for Craig’s welfare.
If you have the information you can report this by:
Calling 999 immediately if you believe you are with Craig now or have seen him in the last few moments.
Filling out our online reporting form at https://orlo.uk/Yw1ht quoting ISR522.
Speaking to an operator at Hertfordshire Police Force Communications Room via onlin