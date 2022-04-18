Police are renewing their appeal for witnesses after a man was injured during a suspected road traffic collision in Brantham

Officers were called by the ambulance service just after 04.35 BST on Saturday 16 April, to reports that a man had been found lying in the road in Rowley Close.

The man – aged in his 50s – had sustained serious head injuries and was taken to Addenbrooke’s Hospital by air ambulance. His condition has since improved and he has managed to speak with the police.

A police investigation into the incident is underway and officers have been conducting enquiries in the local area. The road closures have now been lifted.

Detectives believe the injured man is most likely to have been involved in a collision with a car that failed to stop, but they retain an open mind.

Two men aged in their twenties were arrested in connection with this incident. Both have been given police bail to return on 12 May.

Officers would like to hear from anyone who was in the vicinity of Rowley Close or Brooklands Road in the early hours of Saturday morning, between 00.30 and 04,35 BST

Any motorists driving in the local area with a dashcam fitted in their vehicle are asked to check the footage for anything that may be of assistance.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact South CID in Ipswich, quoting reference: 22634/22 via www.suffolk.police.uk/contact-us/existing-report-update or by calling 101