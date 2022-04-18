Police have charged a man after two flats in the same block were burgled

Officers were also called to separate burglaries at neighbouring properties in Hounds Gate Court, Nottingham city centre.

Nothing was taken in the first break-in on 20 March 2022, although a laptop and clothes were taken during the second on 1 April 2022.

Kevin Pioszyk, 26, of Longmead Drive, Daybrook, has been charged with two counts of burglary.

He has been remanded in custody and is due to appear before Nottingham Crown Court on 16 May 2022.

Detective Constable Colin Kirkup, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “Burglary is an extremely invasive crime that can have a long-lasting impact on people’s emotions and can make them feel unsafe in their own homes.

“It should go without saying but nobody should ever be made to feel this way, which is precisely why we have dedicated teams of detectives tasked with specifically cracking down on this type of offending.

“We are now in a position to be able to charge a suspect in this case and we want to reassure our communities that we will continue to do everything in our powers to investigate all reports of burglary that we receive.”