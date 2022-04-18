Police have charged a woman with murder following the death of a woman in King’s Lynn

Emergency services were called to an address in Highgate in the town at about 12.30am on Saturday (16 April) after a woman aged in her 50s was found inside a property with serious injuries.

She was taken to the Queen Elizabeth Hospital in King’s Lynn but sadly, she died from her injuries.

A Home Office post mortem examination that took place on Saturday established that she died as a result of stab wounds to the abdomen.

Pending formal Coroner’s inquest proceedings, police have provisionally identified the body of the deceased as Dace Kalkerte, aged 50 and from King’s Lynn.

Three people, a man aged in his 50s, a woman aged in her 50s and a man aged in his 40s were arrested on Saturday in connection with the death.

Birute Klicneliene, age 50, of Sir Lewis Street, King’s Lynn, has subsequently been charged with murder. She has been remanded into custody to appear before Norwich Magistrates’ Court tomorrow morning (Tuesday 19 April 2022).

The man aged in his 50s and the man aged in his 40s, who were arrested in connection with the death, have been released under investigation as enquiries continue.

Police believe the parties involved are known to each other.

A police cordon is in place outside the property in Highgate, King’s Lynn, and is expected to remain over the next few days.

Any witnesses or anyone with information who has yet to speak to police is asked to contact Norfolk Police on 101 quoting investigation number 36/27785/22.