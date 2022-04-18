Police in Bolton are keen to make the public aware of a series of incidents that have come to their attention this month regarding a man posing as a police officer who is encouraging victims to attend their bank and withdraw significant amounts of money

Between Monday 4 and Thursday 14 April, five incidents have been reported to police that all appear to be linked – and detectives think there could be more that may not have yet been told about.

The incidents so far have consisted of the offender contacting the victims from a withheld number stating that he is a detective from Greater Manchester Police investigating ‘bank fraud’.

He is understood to tell the victim that as part of the fraud investigation they need to withdraw cash from their bank account and a colleague will collect the money from them – this has ranged from values of £2k to £70k.

Victims that have been in contact with us so far have been from the Little Lever, Horwich and Westhoughton areas of Bolton, and have tended to be aged in their 70s and 80s.

Unfortunately in two of the five cases, money – the most being in excess of £6,000 – has been handed over to the offender, who was said to be wearing tracksuit bottoms and a hoody.

Police enquiries so far suggest one man is responsible for this series of incidents and that he is trying to target people that he thinks are vulnerable to this kind of crime.

Detectives are actively searching for any other similar incidents that could possibly be linked to this series across Bolton and beyond – and are keen to hear from any members of the public who may have information.

They are also working to establish with the victims an accurate description of what the offender looks and sounds like, but do understand that he is a young man.

Detective Chief Inspector Dean Purtill, of our Bolton district, said: “We want to make local people aware of five incidents that have so far been brought to our attention about a man purporting a police officer from GMP and asking for significant amounts of money to be withdrawn.

“Impersonating a police officer in itself is illegal, but to do this to defraud innocent members of the community is an appalling offence and we are doing what we can to conduct several lines of enquiry to catch whoever is responsible for this.

“A big part of our initial investigation is to establish the full picture of this offending, and therefore I urge anyone who may think they too have been a victim of this scam to contact us online, if able, or via 101.

“I must stress that no police officer would have a reason to be randomly making contact with people and asking them to withdraw money, and if you ever have contact with someone saying they’re from the police and you’re unsure of their genuineness then do know you are entitled to ask for proof of identity, or can contact 101 if unsure – always call 999 in an emergency.”

If you have been affected by this crime – or have any further information – then please contact police online, if able, via the LiveChat facility on the Greater Manchester Police website or by calling 101.