Teenager arrested and a firearm recovered

Officers recovered an imitation firearm and arrested a boy after responding to a report of theft.

Police were called to reports that an electric scooter had been stolen in the early hours of this morning (Monday 18 April).

After identifying a suspect officers then found what they suspected to be a firearm in the waistband of a boys trousers in St Peters Square, Nottingham city centre, at around 2.45am.

On closer inspection the suspected firearm was found to be a BB gun.

A 15-year-old boy was arrested at the scene on suspicion of possession of an imitation firearm in a public place and theft.

He remains in custody as enquiries continue.

Sergeant Stephanie Clough, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “Our officers in this case responded quickly to the report of the stolen scooter and thankfully quickly arrested a boy after spotting the suspected firearm.

“This should serve as a warning to people that carrying weapons – including imitation weapons – is taken extremely seriously.

“I would ask anyone who believes someone may be in possession of a weapon to contact us on 101, or speak to an officer on patrol.”

Anyone with any information about the incident is asked to contact 101, quoting incident number 77 of 18 April 2022.