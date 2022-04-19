The teenager, who was also charged with possession of a bladed article, and appeared at Bromley Magistrates’ Court on Monday, 18 April he was remanded in custody to appear at the Old Bailey on 21 April
A murder investigation was launched on 13 April after Teon was found with fatal stab wounds in Angus Street, SE14.
A 15-year-old male has been charged with the murder of 16-year-old Teon Campbell-Pitter in Lewisham
