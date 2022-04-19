An investigation has been launched to locate a missing boy in Hampshire after parents report his disappearance and a concerning phone call

The boy named Jack Wells went missing from his home area in Kings Somborne, Winchester today and his mother reported a call from those with her son stating Jack would not be returning.

The only information currently available is a description stating an adult male foreign accent.

Officers are keeping an open mind as to the circumstances of the disappearance but must explore all avenues including the boy being kidnapped against his will.

This of course is a developing story and we will update this article as soon as we can with any further information.

If you have seen Jack or know his whereabouts please contact the police immediately on 999.