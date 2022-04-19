Cristiano Ronaldo and his partner Georgina Rodríguez have announced with “deepest sadness” that their twin baby son has passed away

The Manchester United player and his partner had announced in October 2021 that they were expecting twins.

In a statement shared on social media on Monday, the couple said they are “devastated” at the loss of their baby boy and added that Rodríguez gave birth to a girl.

The post, signed by Ronaldo and partner Georgina Rodriguez, continued: “We would like to thank the doctors and nurses for all their expert care and support.

“We are all devastated at this loss and we kindly ask for privacy at this very difficult time.

“Our baby boy, you are our angel. We will always love you.”

Fans of the Portuguese star, as well as fellow players such as David de Gea and Alex Telles, have replied with messages of support and condolence.

Fans, fellow players and football clubs such as Manchester United, Manchester City and Leeds United posted hundreds of messages of condolence and support for the couple.

Manchester United’s official account replied to their statement saying: “Your pain is our pain. Sending love and strength to you and the family at this time”.

Ronaldo’s teammate Marcus Rashford replied with a heart emoji: “Thoughts are with you and Georgina brother I’m so sorry”.

The Premier League wrote: “The thoughts and condolences of everyone at the Premier League are with you and your family, Cristiano.”

Rodríguez, whose reality series “I am Georgina” recently aired on Netflix, announced the couple were expecting again in October by sharing a selfie of her and Ronaldo holding baby scans.

She captioned the post: “Delighted to announce we are expecting twins. Our hearts are full of love – we can’t wait to meet you #blessed”.