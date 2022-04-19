Detectives are appealing for witnesses following a robbery in Liverpool

At around 7pm on Sunday 27 March it was reported that a 16-year-old boy was riding his electric bike along Childwall Park Avenue when a red transit van followed him down the road.

Two men wearing balaclavas got out of the van which stopped in front of the victim and assaulted him before they stole his bike.

One of the offenders was wearing a balaclava, blue jacket and Montirex branded gym clothing. Another male was wearing a Nike snood over his face and a blue Montirex tracksuit.

The boy suffered injuries to his face and arm from the incident.

Since the incident officers have reviewed CCTV footage and carried out witness enquiries in the area and have now issued a CCTV image of the van that was reported to have been used to take the bike as they believe it could help find those responsible.

Constable Owen Pemberton said: “This was a violent attack on a teenage boy which no one should go through in their own community.

“I urge anyone who was on Childwall Road, Woolton Road, Queens Drive and Smithdown Road at around 7pm and may have seen the van pictured to please contact us so we can bring the offenders to justice.

“I am also appealing for drivers and residents with CCTV and dashcam to please check your footage which may have captured the suspects driving off.

“The stolen electric bike is described as a dark lime green Giant bicycle so I would urge anyone who may have seen this bike or viewed it online for sale to please contact us.”

Anyone who witnessed the incident or with any information can contact police by DM via the social media desk on Twitter @MerPolCC or Facebook ‘Merseyside Police Contact Centre’ with reference 22000217350. You can also contact the independent charity Crime stoppers anonymously, on 0800 555 111.