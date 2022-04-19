Detectives investigating the murder of a man in Liverpool city centre on Saturday 16 April have arrested a 34-year-old woman from Fazakerley on suspicion of assisting an offender.

She is currently in custody where she is being questioned by detectives.

Officers are continuing to appeal to anyone who witnessed the incident, which took place at around 5.50pm when emergency services were called to internet café on London Road after reports an 18-year-old man had been assaulted.

Emergency services attended and the man was taken to hospital where he died.

Detective Chief Inspector Terry Davies said: “Although we have made an arrest our enquiries are still ongoing.

“This incident happened in a busy area of Liverpool City Centre on Saturday evening. We know there were a number of people stood at bus stops on London Road, walking past TJ Hughes or driving along London Road who may have witnessed this incident or a vehicle driving erratically at that time.

“I am keen to appeal to those people to come forward so we can speak to them. Similarly anybody who may have mobile phone footage or dash cam footage then please come forward.”

Anyone with information on this incident can contact @MerPolCC, 101 or @CrimestoppersUK, anonymously on 0800 555 111 with reference 22000261976.

Anyone with any footage can upload this to be viewed by police via the following link to the NICE website https://unitedkingdom1cpp-portal.digital-policing.co.uk/…