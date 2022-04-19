Officers investigating the theft of items from a supermarket in Dorchester are issuing a CCTV image of the suspect in a bid to identify her

At around 11.30am on Thursday 3 February 2022 a woman entered Waitrose in the Tudor Arcade and placed a quantity of alcohol and household items into a trolley.

The woman reportedly made no attempt to pay for the items, which have an estimated total value of £500.

Police Constable Clifford Ryan, of Dorset Police, said: “Following initial enquiries, I have obtained a CCTV image of a woman I would like to identify.

“If you recognise her or have any information to help my investigation, please get in touch.”