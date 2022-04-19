Officers investigating the theft of items from a supermarket in Dorchester are issuing a CCTV image of the suspect in a bid to identify her

At around 11.30am on Thursday 3 February 2022 a woman entered Waitrose in the Tudor Arcade and placed a quantity of alcohol and household items into a trolley.
The woman reportedly made no attempt to pay for the items, which have an estimated total value of £500.
Police Constable Clifford Ryan, of Dorset Police, said: “Following initial enquiries, I have obtained a CCTV image of a woman I would like to identify.
“If you recognise her or have any information to help my investigation, please get in touch.”
Anyone with information is asked to contact Dorset Police at www.dorset.police.uk/do-it-online, via email 101@dorset.pnn.police.uk or by calling 101, quoting occurrence number 55220020700. Alternatively, independent charity Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously online at Crimestoppers-uk.org or by calling Freephone 0800 555 111.