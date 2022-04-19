Police are appealing for information after a man was attacked and seriously injured in a public house in Nairn

The mindless attack took place on Saturday, 16 April 2022 around 12.45am on Saturday morning, a 52-year-old man sustained face and head injuries after being assaulted by another man in the foyer of Uncle Bob’s Bar, High Street, Nairn. He was taken by ambulance to Nairn Town and County Hospital where he was treated for his injuries and has since been discharged.

The suspect is described as 40-50 years of age, of medium build, with short dark hair and was wearing a black ‘Under Armour’ baseball cap, dark coloured jacket and beige camouflage type trousers. He was last seen heading away from the bar in the direction of Lodgehill Road.

Any witnesses to the assault or anyone who can identify the suspect are asked to contact Police Scotland on telephone number 101. Please quote reference number 0155 of Saturday, 16 April 2022. Alternatively, please contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.