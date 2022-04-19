Police are appealing for witnesses to a serious injury road traffic collision in Marlow

On Sunday (17/4) at around midday, a Honda CBR motorcycle and a Ford KA, both travelling towards Marlow, were involved in a collision on the B482 Marlow Road near to Seymour Court Road

The motorcycle rider sustained a life-changing leg injury and is currently in a stable but critical condition at the John Radcliffe Hospital.

PC Alistair Bennett, based at Amersham police station, said: “I am appealing for any witnesses or anyone with any information about this collision to please come forward.

“I am specifically looking for any dash-cam or phone footage of the vehicles involved before the collision and the collision itself so please check your cameras if you were in the area at that time.

“There is a park directly opposite the collision site so I believe there may be witnesses there too.

“Anyone who can help should call us on 101 or make a report on our website, quoting reference number 43220164974.

“Alternatively, contact the independent charity, Crimestoppers, anonymously by calling 0800 555 111 or via its website.”