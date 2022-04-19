Police have charged a man following an assault in Kendal town centre on Saturday 16th April.

Dylan Kempster, 18, of Gillinggate, Kendal has been charged with grievous bodily harm with intent and possession of offensive weapon. He is due in Barrow Magistrates Court today (April 19)

Officers were called to the assault on Saturday evening which occurred in the alleyway leading to the back of Boyes car park and The Wine Bar.

A man, 19, suffered serious injuries and has since been released from the hospital.

Officers are investigating and are appealing to anyone who was in that area at that time and who may have witnessed something to get in touch.