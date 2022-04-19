Police have “shut down” a section of Southend seafront tonight after hundreds of modified car enthusiasts met for an event

It is reported that police were forced to close the seafront to all traffic between the Kursaal and Chalkwell, due to the amount of vehicles present and a car fire.

The car which is believed to have been attending the event caught fire near to the Oyster Creek Kitchen. Firefighters were called to extinguish the flames.

Vehicles are now leaving the seafront through various police roadblocks.

An officer for Essex Police said Road closures are likely to remain in place until midnight.

Nearby, a car has crashed at the Seaway roundabout. Police have closed part of the road there too while the car is recovered.