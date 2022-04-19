Sainsbury’s is recalling Taste The Difference Pesto Swirled Houmous because it contains milk which is not mentioned on the label

This means the product is a possible health risk for anyone with an allergy or intolerance to milk or milk constituents.

The product is:

Taste The Difference Pesto Swirled Houmous

Pack size 200g

Use by 20 April 2022, 22 April 2022 and 23 April 2022

This product contains milk making it a possible health risk for anyone with an allergy or intolerance to milk or milk constituents.

Sainsbury’s is recalling the above product from customers and have been advised to contact the relevant allergy support organisations, which will tell their members about the recall.

If you have bought the above product and have an allergy or intolerance to milk or milk constituents do not eat it. Instead return it to the store from where it was bought for a full refund.