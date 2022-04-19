Thames Valley Police is appealing for help in tracing a man who absconded from HMP Springhill today

Adil Pervez is Asian, aged 30, 5ft 10ins tall, of medium build with a full beard.

He has ‘MUM’ tattooed on his neck and is believed to frequent Peterborough.

Police Staff Investigator Mark Weatherstone, based at Aylesbury police station, said: “We are appealing for the help of the public to trace Pervez.

“If you see him, do not approach him and call 999 instead.

“If you have any information as to where he may be, you can call 101 or make a report online, quoting 43220017152.

“Alternatively, if you wish to remain anonymous, you can contact the independent charity, Crimestoppers, on 0800 555 111.”