A fire has broken out at an industrial waste plant on Purdeys Industrial Estate near Southend

Firefighters are currently responding to the fire which is believed to be at the James Waste Management facility.

A thick black plume of smoke can be seen all around the area.

Fire crews are continuing to tackle the flames.

James Waste Management say they are a leading recycling and waste company in the UK, dealing with thousands of tons of waste each week.

A spokesperson for Essex County Fire & Rescue Service said: “Firefighters are currently at the scene of a fire at a recycling centre in Purdeys Way, Rochford.

“If you live nearby, please keep your windows and doors shut as lots of smoke is coming from the scene.

“We received 15 calls to a fire at a recycling centre and crews from Southend and Leigh were sent.

“On arrival, firefighters requested a further three crews from Rochford, Hawkwell and Shoeburyness fire stations to assist with the fire which was affecting approximately 150 tonnes of refuse.