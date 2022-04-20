A jealous Doncaster man has been jailed for more than two years after subjecting his ex-girlfriend to an horrific assault before two members of the public intervened and saved her life

Callum Currie, 21, was in a relationship with his victim for six months before they both agreed to end things. Several weeks later, on 26 July 2021, Currie went on a drink and drug binge before tracking her down at her home address. There, he beat her so severely that she lost consciousness.

Thankfully, two members of the public forced their way in to the woman’s home and pulled Currie away. His victim’s injuries were so severe that she was unable to see for three days, and she had an imprint of his shoe on her face.

When police arrived he was immediately arrested for Section 18 Wounding with Intent and charged on 15 October 2021.

PC Gordon Doudie, of Doncaster’s Domestic Abuse Team said: “It is remarkable that Currie’s victim escaped with no life-changing physical injuries. I really do thank the two members of the public who helped her that day – I know the victim credits them with saving her life, as do I.”

The heroic pair were finalists at the force’s Bravery Awards in 2021 and have also received recognition from Doncaster Council for their actions.

PC Doudie continued: “This result will hopefully help this woman to put this behind her. I know she is still dealing with significant psychological and emotional scars, but she has shown tremendous courage and tenacity throughout this investigation and court process.

“I hope this sends a message to those who seek to harm those they supposedly love, that justice will be done no matter what.”

Currie, formerly of Crossfield Lane, received his 28-month sentence at Sheffield Crown Court on Friday 8 April. He was also handed an eight-year restraining order.