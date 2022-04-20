A man has been arrested following a disturbance in Harrogate

Police were called just before 7pm yesterday evening to reports that an object had been thrown at a woman on Oxford Road.

On arrival, we were made aware of a further disturbance nearby on West Park.

Our officers attended this location and arrested a 39-year-old man on suspicion of assault, a public order offence and two attempted robberies after two other women reported a man had tried to take their mobile phones.

The man currently remains in custody and enquiries into the incident are ongoing.

If you have any information that could assist our investigation please call North Yorkshire Police on 101.