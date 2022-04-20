A man has been jailed for an attack on a Good Samaritan who was trying to defend his neighbour

Alan Harding, 41, went to the front of a property in Burmer Road, Peterborough, with a woman at about 11.45pm on 6 April 2020.

The pair demanded money and began shouting at residents outside. As the confrontation intensified a concerned neighbour came out of his property in a bid to help those living next door and calm the situation down.

However, Harding turned his attention to the neighbour, punching him to the face and threatening him before walking away to his nearby car.

When he returned with a metal pole the victim started running back towards his home, but Harding followed and hit him on the back of the head with the weapon, causing a deep cut.

The following day Harding was arrested, and two metal poles were taken from his vehicle, a silver Jaguar, for forensic examination.

Harding, of Figtree Walk, Peterborough, admitted assault causing grievous bodily harm without intent and on Wednesday (13 April) at Cambridge Crown Court was jailed for 18 months.

DC Amanda Pickering said: “The victim in this case was simply trying to help his neighbour and calm the situation down, but instead his good intentions were met with violence.

“Harding’s behaviour that night was totally unacceptable. The victim’s injuries could easily have been worse. Luckily that was not the case, and he has gone on to make a full recovery.”