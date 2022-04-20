A murder investigation has been launched after a man was fatally stabbed inside a residential address in Plaistow

Police were called at 3.20pm on Tuesday, 19 April to a residential address in Hudson Close, E15 following reports of a stabbing.

Officers responded with paramedics and London’s Air Ambulance.

At the scene, a 20-year-old man was found with stab wounds.

Medics worked hard to save him, but despite their efforts, he was pronounced dead at the scene at 4.31pm.

Although formal identification awaits, officers, believe they know the man’s identity. His next of kin are aware and are being supported by specialist officers.

A murder investigation has been launched, led by Detective Chief Inspector Kelly Allen.

DCI Allen said: “Although we are at the early stage of our investigation, we know that the suspect forced his way into the victim’s home and stabbed him a number of times before leaving the scene on foot to Park Grove and from there towards Chad Green. The suspect was a black male dressed in all black clothing.

“The attack was brutal, targeted and has devastated a family. I urge anyone who saw anything suspicious around the time of the murder to get in touch. No matter how insignificant you think your information might be, please make the call.

“Similarly, I am asking anyone who was driving in the area and has a dash-cam to check their footage for anything suspicious.”

Detective Chief Superintendent Richard Tucker, who is in charge of policing in Newham, said: “I am deeply saddened to learn that another young life has been needlessly taken by violence in east London.

“I know that this horrific incident will send shockwaves through our communities and I would like to reassure local people that we are doing all we can to support our homicide colleagues as they progress their investigation.

“A young man’s life has been ended in his own home, where he should have been safe. His family is now struggling to come to terms with their loss and my thoughts are with them today.

“The community can expect to see a more visible police presence in the area around Plaistow to provide reassurance and to make officers available to discuss any concerns that people may have – please do approach them as they make their patrols.”

Anyone who has information or footage should call the incident room on 0208 3451 570 or the non-emergency number 101, quoting 4484/19APR.