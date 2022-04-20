An investigation has been launched following a fatal collision on the A3 Kingston Bypass this morning

The collision occurred around 4:20am involving two vehicles. The driver of one of the vehicles has sadly died. His next of kin have been informed.

The driver of the other vehicle has been taken to hospital with potentially life-changing injuries.

A 31-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving.

The Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) has been notified following one of the vehicles coming to notice of the police prior to the collision.

The A3 Kingston Bypass is expected to remain closed until around 3pm.

If you have any information which could help, please direct message us or report online using webchat or our webform https://www.surrey.police.uk/ro/report/ocr/af/how-to-report-a-crime/ on our website, quoting crime reference number PR/P22080998.

If you do not wish to leave your name, please call the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.