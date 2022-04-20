Detectives investigating fatal stabbing in Manchester appeal to members of the public for information

At around 6.30pm on Wednesday 20 April 2022, Police were called by the ambulance service responding to an incident on Pollard Street in the Ancoats area.

Officers attended and established that two males had been injured.

A man in his 20s was taken to hospital, where he’s receiving treatment for leg injuries.

Another man, believed to be in his 20s, was sadly pronounced dead at the scene. His next of kin has been informed.

Detective Chief Inspector Wes Knights, of GMP’s Major Incident Team, said: “I send our condolences to the loved ones of the man who’s sadly died and our well wishes to the man who’s receiving treatment in hospital. Specially trained officers will be deployed to support them.



“We are in the early stages of our investigation but we are carrying out extensive enquiries to establish the full circumstances surrounding this incident. Members of the public should expect to see extra officers in Ancoats over the coming days.

“Whilst officers are gathering evidence from the scene and the surrounding area, I would like to use this opportunity to appeal to anyone with information to share it with us – this can also be done anonymously via Crimestoppers. I also ask anyone who has dash cam footage from Ancoats this evening to contact us.”



Anyone with information should contact police via 0161 856 5413 quoting 2565 20/04/22. Information can be shared anonymously via the independent charity – Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.