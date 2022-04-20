Do you recognise the man in this e-fit?

Police would like to speak to him in connection with a rape that took place on Friday, 19 November last year in an alleyway behind Gosport High Street.

A 16-year-old girl was walking down the alleyway when she was approached by a man she did not know, who then proceeded to rape her.

This took place between 5pm and 6pm.

Since the incident has been reported to us, we have conducted a number of enquiries and are now asking the public if they can identify the man in the e-fit.

He is described as:

-White

-Aged 45 to 50 years old

-5ft 11ins tall

-Of large build

-Long grey and brown hair

-Wearing a green or khaki coloured jacket and grey jogging bottoms at the time of the incident

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101, quoting 44220094422 or online at https://orlo.uk/Yk0a4

Alternatively, you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers 100% anonymously on 0800 555 111, or via their anonymous online form at https://orlo.uk/BlqC6