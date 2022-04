Police are asking for your help to find missing Rotherham man, Oskar.

Oskar, 23, was last seen at 9.30pm yesterday (Tuesday 19 April) in Loy Close, Wingfield, Rotherham. It is thought he may have headed towards Eastwood or Rotherham town centre.

Oskar is white and has a shaved head. He is believed to be wearing ripped blue jeans, a black T-shirt, a long grey jacket and black trainers.