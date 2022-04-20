Officers are currently searching for Jack Brewerton, age 26, who went missing from his home in York earlier today

He was last seen leaving his home address on Heslington Road at about 12.30 this lunchtime (Wednesday 20 April 2022) and his friends and family have been unable to contact him.

We are currently carrying out enquiries to locate him but are growing increasingly concerned for his welfare and are now treating him as a high risk missing person.

We are now asking for anyone who may have seen Jack, or who has information about his whereabouts, to contact us immediately.

He is described as a white man, with short black hair, medium build and approximately 5 foot 11 in height.

Jack was last seen wearing a jumper, jogging bottoms and trainers. These were all black in colour.

Anyone who has seen him, or has information that could assist Police, is asked to call 101. Please quote reference number NYP-20042022-0261.