Officers have located a tipper truck that rammed into a police car in Lambeth last Friday

The vehicle was found in south London on Monday, 18 April – detectives are not discussing where for operational reasons – and has been seized for further examination.

Detectives continue to pursue all lines of enquiry to confirm the identity of those involved.

At around 10.50am on Friday, 15 April officers in a marked police car in Landor Road, Stockwell indicated for a yellow and black Ford Transit tipper truck to stop.

This was a routine traffic stop, initiated because of the manner of the driving and damage to the vehicle.

Instead of stopping, the truck reversed at speed into the bonnet of the police car. The impact was significant, causing extensive damage.

One officer required hospital treatment for injuries to his head and hand but has since been discharged. A second officer was assessed at the scene by paramedics.

A search of the area was carried out following the collision but the truck could not be located at the time.

Anyone with other information that could help police is asked to call 101 ref CAD 2376/15APR.