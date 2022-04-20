Police are appealing for the public’s help to trace a man who has gone #missing from #Hitchin

Cory, aged 31, was last seen in the town on Sunday (17 April) evening.
He is described as 5ft 11ins tall, slim, with short brown hair and an early stage beard.
Cory was last seen wearing a blue denim jacket with a white fur collar, blue jeans and grey trainers.
If you have seen Cory since he was reported missing or have information about where he has been, you can report information by:
Calling 999 immediately if you believe you are with Cory now or have seen him in the last few moments, quoting ISR 592 of 19 April.
Filling out our online reporting form at herts.police.uk/report.
Speaking to an operator in our Force Communications Room via online web chat at herts.police.uk/contact.