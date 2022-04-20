Police are appealing for the public’s help to trace a woman who is missing.

Forty-two-year-old Cristina was last seen in #Radlett at around 1.15pm on Friday 15 April.

Cristina is described as white, of slim build, with blonde/ginger hair. She was wearing silver trousers and a blue jacket.

Officers are growing increasingly concerned for Cristina’s welfare.

Cristina has links to #StAlbans

If you have seen Christina since she went missing, or have information on her whereabouts, please call the non-emergency number 101 quoting ISR 352 of 15 April. For immediate sightings, call 999 straight away.

If you have seen Cristina since she was reported missing or have information about where she has been, you can report information by: